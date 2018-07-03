Strzok’s lawyer accuses GOP of mischaracterizing his testimony

FBI agent Peter Strzok’s lawyer is accusing Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee of selectively leaking portions of his private testimony last week.

Aitan Goelman made the allegation in a letter sent to the committee on Monday, according to CNN. Goelman also alleges that the invitation for Strzok to return next week for a public testimony was a “trap.”

“Having sharpened their knives behind closed doors, the committee would now like to drag back Special Agent Strzok and have him testify in public — a request that we originally made and the committee denied,” Goelman wrote, according to CNN. “What’s being asked of Special Agent Strzok is to participate in what anyone can recognize as a trap.”

CNN notes that Goelman also demanded that the whole transcript from Strzok’s testimony be released. It remains unclear if Strzok will accept an invite to take part in public testimony unless the transcript is disclosed.

“Given that the committee is playing political games, violating our trust and its own rules, it no longer makes sense for us to keep playing along,” he wrote. “[Strzok] is willing to testify again, and he is willing to testify publicly. … He might even be willing to testify publicly before this committee. But not under conditions that are so obviously designed to embarrass and a trap an honorable man who has spent 25 years serving his country in the military and in law enforcement.” – READ MORE

