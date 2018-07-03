Eric Trump Rushes Into Busy NYC Traffic To Save Woman

According to the Washington Examiner, Eric Trump quite literally placed his life at risk on Wednesday to assist a woman who had passed out and suffered a medical emergency at a train station in New York City.

Trump and his protective detail were passing by the F Station near 6th Avenue and 57th Street when they noticed the woman and stopped to try and render aid.

A witness who talked to the Examiner, and who preferred to remain anonymous, told the newspaper that the son of the president then noticed an ambulance that was passing by the scene and rushed out into the middle of traffic in a bid to flag it down.

“I watched as Eric looked up, spotted an ambulance slowly passing by on 6th, ran into traffic — almost getting hit by a bicyclist — and shouted at the ambulance to get its attention,” the witness told the Examiner.

“Not sure if the ambulance had been called for or if Eric managed to hail one out of the blue, but in any case his sense of urgency was clear and he succeeded in getting the paramedics to stop and tend to the woman,” the witness added.

As for Eric Trump himself, he downplayed his role in the event when asked by the Examiner and gave full credit to the team of paramedics on the ambulance that he had flagged down.

“I’m glad we were able to play a small role in getting help for the woman on 58th Street,” he told the Examiner. “We just happened to be in the right place at the right time. I’m especially grateful to the EMTs who took over. – READ MORE

