Dem Meltdown: Investigate Kennedy Resignation Because Trump Might Be Behind It

Take Alex Shephard of the New Republic. In a piece that reads like a tryout for InfoWars, Shephard writes that, after reading a New York Times piece published the day after Kennedy’s resignation, he thinks there’s something shady going on.

“The connections between Kennedy and Trump, per the New York Times report, are surprisingly deep, given the president’s general lack of DC experience—and Trump and his allies exploited them to perfection, encouraging the swing justice to retire before the 2018 midterms, which could return control of the Senate back to Democrats,” Shephard wrote.

“Trump nominated Neal (sic) Gorsuch, a former Kennedy clerk, to replace Scalia shortly after assuming office. Ivanka Trump visited the Supreme Court a week before Kennedy’s retirement as the justice’s guest. Kennedy has, over the last two years, sided with the Trump administration in a number of narrow rulings.

“Finance is, of course, deeply involved in every level of American government; the connections between Trump and Kennedy have been reported over the last two years. There is no reason to believe that Kennedy’s ties to Trump affected any of his votes. But as this new report details, these ties coincided with ‘a quiet campaign’ to ensure Kennedy’s retirement and give Trump a chance to fill a spot on the Supreme Court.”

The Times’ report actually suggests much, much less. It notes that Justice Kennedy’s son Justin “spent more than a decade at Deutsche Bank, eventually rising to become the bank’s global head of real estate capital markets, and he worked closely with Mr. Trump when he was a real estate developer, according to two people with knowledge of his role.”

“During Mr. Kennedy’s tenure, Deutsche Bank became Mr. Trump’s most important lender, dispensing well over $1 billion in loans to him for the renovation and construction of skyscrapers in New York and Chicago at a time other mainstream banks were wary of doing business with him because of his troubled business history,” the report continues.READ MORE

