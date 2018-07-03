Dem Meltdown: Investigate Kennedy Resignation Because Trump Might Be Behind It

Take Alex Shephard of the New Republic. In a piece that reads like a tryout for InfoWars, Shephard writes that, after reading a New York Times piece published the day after Kennedy’s resignation, he thinks there’s something shady going on.

“The connections between Kennedy and Trump, per the New York Times report, are surprisingly deep, given the president’s general lack of DC experience—and Trump and his allies exploited them to perfection, encouraging the swing justice to retire before the 2018 midterms, which could return control of the Senate back to Democrats,” Shephard wrote.

“Trump nominated Neal (sic) Gorsuch, a former Kennedy clerk, to replace Scalia shortly after assuming office. Ivanka Trump visited the Supreme Court a week before Kennedy’s retirement as the justice’s guest. Kennedy has, over the last two years, sided with the Trump administration in a number of narrow rulings.

“Finance is, of course, deeply involved in every level of American government; the connections between Trump and Kennedy have been reported over the last two years. There is no reason to believe that Kennedy’s ties to Trump affected any of his votes. But as this new report details, these ties coincided with ‘a quiet campaign’ to ensure Kennedy’s retirement and give Trump a chance to fill a spot on the Supreme Court.”

The circumstances of Justice Kennedy’s resignation must be investigated by the Senate Judiciary Committee before any replacement is considered. The Constitution does not give Trump the power to use underhanded means to induce Supreme Court resignations.https://t.co/S6m5oLg9mV — Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) June 30, 2018

As the cult of Roe reversal moves in on Justice Kennedy’s Supreme Court seat, follow your handmaid where she is leading you. Back in time…. What it was like to leave the country for an abortion before Roe vs. Wade https://t.co/8yruw1JFFv — Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) July 1, 2018

This is not about Catholicism. It is about a potential SCOTUS nominee’s membership in a separate fringe organization with very authoritarian characteristics and a concerted effort by extremists to use this Supreme Court seat to overturn Roe v. Wade and other civil liberties. https://t.co/Mm6vR8asJ4 — Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) July 1, 2018

A cult of authoritarian religious extremism helped make our border policy. Now it could remake our Supreme Court. https://t.co/OJF4hcuKFZ — Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) July 1, 2018

The Times’ report actually suggests much, much less. It notes that Justice Kennedy’s son Justin “spent more than a decade at Deutsche Bank, eventually rising to become the bank’s global head of real estate capital markets, and he worked closely with Mr. Trump when he was a real estate developer, according to two people with knowledge of his role.”

“During Mr. Kennedy’s tenure, Deutsche Bank became Mr. Trump’s most important lender, dispensing well over $1 billion in loans to him for the renovation and construction of skyscrapers in New York and Chicago at a time other mainstream banks were wary of doing business with him because of his troubled business history,” the report continues. – READ MORE

