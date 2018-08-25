ERIC SWALWELL FLOATS DEBUNKED TRUMP TOWER STORY IN MSNBC INTERVIEW

California Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell falsely claimed Thursday that former Trump attorney Michael Cohen has information that President Donald Trump had foreknowledge of the Trump Tower meeting with Russians in June 2016.

In an interview with MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace, Swalwell appeared to cite a CNN report from July that Cohen was present at a conference when Trump approved the meeting between his son and a group of Russians offering dirt on former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

“It is clear that Michael Cohen was not truthful with the House Intelligence Committee, which is all the more reason that we never should have ended our investigation. It now sounds like, listening to Mr. Davis, that Mr. Cohen does have information about what candidate Trump knew about the Russians offering dirt on Hillary Clinton in the meeting they set up at Trump Tower,” said Swalwell, a Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee.

The only problem with Swalwell’s claim is that Cohen’s attorney, Lanny Davis, debunked the CNN report Wednesday.

Davis said in an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper that the July 27 CNN report was “mixed up” and that Cohen did not know about the Trump Tower meeting before it occurred. Davis also said Cohen did not know whether Trump knew about the meeting. – READ MORE

Michael Cohen’s lawyer made a major revelation during a CNN interview on Wednesday night, saying that his client “does not” have any information that then-candidate Donald Trump knew in advance about the Trump Tower meeting between Donald Trump Jr. and a Russian lawyer.

The revelation was significant because it debunked a CNN report which stated that Cohen claimed “Trump knew in advance about the June 2016 meeting in Trump Tower in which Russians were expected to offer his campaign dirt on Hillary Clinton,” and that “Cohen is willing to make that assertion to special counsel Robert Mueller.”

(…)

The revelation made during the interview was not promoted by CNN as two tweets on the “Anderson Cooper 360°” Twitter account that contained video clips from the segment conveniently did not include the portion where Davis made the revelation. CNN also did not publish the interview on their YouTube channel.- READ MORE