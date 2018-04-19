Eric Holder Is ‘Thinking About’ Running for President in 2020 (VIDEO)

Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder is “thinking about” running for president in 2020.

Holder told MSNBC’s Chris Hayes he is considering launching a campaign for the top job during an interview Wednesday alongside network contributor Matthew Miller, who served in the U.S. Department of Justice under Holder.

After Hayes asked about 2020, Miller turned to Holder, jokingly asking if he would need to quit his job and move to Iowa. Holder replied that if Miller “will promise to be my press secretary, I might consider it.”

Is Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder running for president? “Yeah, I’m thinking about it,” he tells @chrislhayes Watch. pic.twitter.com/HDGUJlxlS1 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) April 18, 2018

“You are considering it?” the MSNBC anchor pressed Tuesday night. – READ MORE

