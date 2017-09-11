True Pundit

Eric Bolling’s Accuser Deletes Tweets Celebrating His Firing After Son’s Death

Fox News contributor Eric Bolling, who was fired on Friday, lost his son, possibly to an overdose, on Saturday. TMZ reports.

Bolling’s accuser, Caroline Heldman, seems to be purging her Twitter account of gloating tweets she made at the firing of Bolling on Friday. Reading Heldman’s tweets in the light of Eric Chase’s death is sobering. – READ MORE

Caroline Heldman gloated about Bolling's firing on Twitter on Friday.
  • yurlittledog2

    Caroline Heldman…… You are very Not very Smart and you think deleting Disgusting Comments about Mr.Bolling and the Loss of his Son and the False Accusations you have made are helping your Case IT’S NOT !! You handed Proof of just how Vile and Twisted you really are,Proves You No Credibility. Mr.Bolling should Sue the Living Hell Out of You !!!!

  • Red Fred

    Pretty sure Heldman over-estimates her appeal. Here’s to watching her swirl down the drain. *Clink

  • John Smith

    Feminism is a mental disorder

  • Dennis Opihory

    i hope karma gets that woman

  • Xer0

    I hope karma visits her soon

  • rocketride

    Karma, the only bigger bitch.

  • Re Re

    Isn’t she the one who was friends with Barry at Occidental College?

  • Re Re

    Bolling should sue Fox, especially the 2 leftists brothers who run that channel.

  • Harleyrose

    Caroline and her toxic attorney have a long history of sexual harrassment claims against men far more successful than they!
    When Caroline Heldman’s charges are proven false, and her lies shown to drive a young man to suicide ..?!??!!
    Maybe some prison terms for these horrid women will put an end to their judicial abuse and malice against all conservative men!!

  • kicks

    I hope Eric Bolling really did harass you Caroline Heldman (which I Doubt) because if he didn’t, you now carry the responsibility for the utter destruction of his entire family, and the death of a young man who will never see the bright fiture that was assuredly his to own, Bearing False Witness is one of the Ten Commandments, it was not put there lightly, may God have mercy on your soul.

  • Bendy Bentley

    There are dick pics, right? Fox would not have fired him if there had been no proof. Three accusers, not just one. Why do people side with these reprobates? I guess birds of a feather…. The woman did the right thing in deleting her harsh tweets, in light of what happened to the boy. Eric still has to live with the guilt of disappointing his son, who looked up to him, by not controlling his libido. I hope it was worth it to him.