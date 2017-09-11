Eric Bolling’s Accuser Deletes Tweets Celebrating His Firing After Son’s Death

Fox News contributor Eric Bolling, who was fired on Friday, lost his son, possibly to an overdose, on Saturday. TMZ reports.

Bolling’s accuser, Caroline Heldman, seems to be purging her Twitter account of gloating tweets she made at the firing of Bolling on Friday. Reading Heldman’s tweets in the light of Eric Chase’s death is sobering. – READ MORE

Caroline Heldman and her disgusting tweets from yesterday pic.twitter.com/YFWhqPbOpt — Mike (@Fuctupmind) September 9, 2017