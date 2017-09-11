True Pundit

DISGUSTING: Vicious Liberals Say Death Of Eric Bolling’s Son Is ‘Karma’

Eric Chase Bolling, the only child of former Fox News anchor Eric Bolling and his wife, Adrienne, passed away on Saturday. His death came just a day after his father was ousted from the conservative network following sexual harassment allegations.

The official cause of death has not been released, although TMZ reported that Eric Chase, just 19, had died from a drug overdose.

But the tragic death of a young man immediately became fair game for twisted liberals, who took to Twitter to bash Bolling.

“Sad but Bolling the father is reaping his Karma,” wrote Annie Padden. “Eric Bolling is an arrogant big mouth who got exactly what he deserved,” wrote Ken Andrew II.  – READ MORE

[Warning: this article contains strong language]
  • Lily Lorn

    30 people dead on train crash in Switzerland. NOW

  • yurlittledog2

    How Vile do you Leftists need to be what about compassion and Respect for People at their time of Morning and yet Libbies attack when a Man is Down and make Vile and Disgusting Comments. This Country needs to get back to Manners and its called RESPECT !! To make light of losing a child is Disgusting just Remember when you call for karma it will come back TO YOU TIMES 10. MR Bolling my Family’s Thoughts and Prayers are with you and Your Family !!!!

  • Daniel Overton