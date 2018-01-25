Eric Bolling, formerly of Fox News, meets with Trump to discuss opioid crisis

Former Fox News host Eric Bolling said he met with President Trump at the White House Tuesday to discuss tackling the nation’s opioid epidemic.

Mr. Bolling said Mr. Trump indicated that he was “stepping up” his efforts to combat the crisis after they spoke at length about the issue, The Hollywood Reporter reported. He also met with counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway, who was tapped by Attorney General Jeff Sessions in November to oversee the White House response to the epidemic.

“Eric has committed to help the president and his administration as we endeavor to bend the curve and destroy this ‘crisis next door,’” Mrs. Conway said in part in a statement to THR, adding that Mr. Bolling’s “ability to connect and communicate with people on a range of issues is well-known.”

Mr. Bolling praised Mr. Trump as "compassionate" and "empathetic" on the issue.

President Donald Trump has donated his third-quarter presidential salary to help the Department of Health and Human Services’ efforts to combat the opioid crisis, acting HHS Secretary Eric Hargan and the White House announced on Thursday.

“His decision to donate his salary is a tribute to his compassion, to his patriotism and his sense of duty to the American people,” acting HHS secretary Eric Hargan said during Thursday’s White House press briefing.

Hargan said the money will be used in the planning and design of a large-scale public awareness campaign about the dangers of opioid addiction.