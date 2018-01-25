Media Networks Ignore FBI’s Missing Texts from Anti-Trump Agents

ABC News, CBS News and NBC News all largely ignored revelations that the FBI “failed to preserve” five months’ worth of text messages between two anti-Trump employees during their Monday and Tuesday broadcasts, according to reports from the Media Research Center (MRC).

The three networks failed to cover the missing trove of text messages between Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, FBI officials previously involved with both special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia collusion probe and the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s private email server.

Although CBS and NBC broke their silence on Tuesday, ABC News failed to broach the topic at all that day.

“If the liberal media ignore a liberal scandal, you know there’s more to it,” MRC president Brent Bozell tweeted Tuesday. “This one is getting worse and worse. How deep the rabbit hole goes is anyone’s guess, but I do know one thing. The nets MUST cover this.” – READ MORE

The Department of Justice has recovered missing text messages between anti-Trump FBI officials Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, the DOJ’s inspector general said Thursday.

In a letter sent to congressional committees, Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz said his office “succeeded in using forensic tools to recover text messages from FBI devices, including text messages between Mr. Strzok and Ms. Page that were sent or received between December 14, 2016 and May 17, 2017.”

** BREAKING ** Dept of Justice Office of Inspector General has located he missing Strzok/Page texts. More soon.#FoxNews — Jake Gibson (@JakeBGibson) January 25, 2018

Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz said his office “succeeded in using forensic tools to recover text messages from FBI devices, including text messages between Mr. Strzok and Ms. Page that were sent or received between December 14, 2016 and May 17, 2017.” pic.twitter.com/BPtKYzIbq0 — TrumpSoldier (@DaveNYviii) January 25, 2018

“Our effort to recover any additional text messages is ongoing,” Horowitz said. “We will provide copies of the text messages that we recover from these devices to the Department so that the Department’s leadership can take any management action it deems appropriate.” – READ MORE

Speaking Monday on his nationally syndicated radio show, conservative commentator Mark Levin eviscerated the FBI for losing 50,000 text messages that may contain evidence of anti-Trump bias within the bureau.

Levin suggested on his program that the loss of the text messages between two FBI agents is worse than the deletion of 18 minutes worth of recording pertaining to former President Richard Nixon and the Watergate scandal.

“Fifty thousand text messages missing — a critical gap, a critical gap. This is worse than the 18-minute gap that they used to mock Richard Nixon about, and his secretary Rosemary whatever her name was,” Levin said. – READ MORE