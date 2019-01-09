‘Enforcing Our Laws Wasn’t Immoral Back in 2006’: McConnell Flattens Dems for Wall Hysterics (VIDEO)

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) flatted his Democratic colleagues who have been claiming that the border wall is “immoral” — despite having voted for one in 2006.

Mitch McConnell: “Enforcing our laws wasn’t immoral back in 2006 when then-Sen. Clinton and then-Sen Obama and were proud to vote for physical barriers” “The only things that have changed since then are the political winds and of course the occupant of the White House” pic.twitter.com/NwPoMGxq2D — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 8, 2019