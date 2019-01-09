‘Enforcing Our Laws Wasn’t Immoral Back in 2006’: McConnell Flattens Dems for Wall Hysterics (VIDEO)

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) flatted his Democratic colleagues who have been claiming that the border wall is “immoral” — despite having voted for one in 2006.
Mitch McConnell: “Enforcing our laws wasn’t immoral back in 2006 when then-Sen. Clinton and then-Sen Obama and were proud to vote for physical barriers”
“The only things that have changed since then are the political winds and of course the occupant of the White House” pic.twitter.com/NwPoMGxq2D
— Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 8, 2019
In 2006, the majority of Senate Democrats — including now-Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) — voted for the Secure Fence Act to build a physical barrier on the southern border. Now, the U.S. government is rapidly approaching the three-week mark for a partial government shutdown due to a disagreement between the White House and Democratic leadership over wall funding.
As the rhetoric continues to climb on both sides, McConnell took the opportunity to slam Senate Democrats for flipping on border security, claiming that they are only opposed to the wall because President Donald Trump supports it.- READ MORE