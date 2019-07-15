Employees on Jeffrey Epstein’s private island compound speak out

Employees on Jeffrey Epstein’s private island compound in the US Virgin Islands say they had to stay out of the wealthy financier’s sight when he was in town and were never allowed inside his office, according to a report from Bloomberg.

Epstein, who was charged with sex trafficking on Monday, bought Little St. James Island off of St. Thomas more than two decades ago, turning it into a massive compound he routinely visited over the years.

Locals on St. Thomas called it “Pedophile Island,” according to the Associated Press. And now staff from the private island have detailed what it was like working for Epstein on his numerous visits.

One former worker said that staffers were required to wear black or white polos when Epstein was in town, and, according to Bloomberg: “Epstein could never catch sight of them.”

Read more: ‘Everybody called it “Pedophile Island”‘: Locals describe Jeffrey Epstein’s shadowy presence in the US Virgin Islands

The former staffer said he knew of two security boxes on the island, both located in two of Epstein’s offices.

Per Bloomberg:

“The level of secrecy around a steel safe in Epstein’s office, in particular, suggested it contained much more than just money, he said. Outside of an occasional visit by a housekeeper, no one was allowed in those rooms.”

Many workers told the Associated Press that they had to sign non-disclosure agreements to work for Epstein. – READ MORE