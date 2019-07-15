Accusers call Jeffrey Epstein ‘scary,’ urge bail be denied; judge decides Thursday

NEW YORK – Jeffrey Epstein remained in detention Monday after a bail hearing that included featured accusations from two women who said the financier and registered sex offender sexually attacked them when they were teens.

Federal Judge Richard Berman said he will announce a decision on bail Thursday for Epstein, 66, who is awaiting trial on sex-trafficking and sex-trafficking conspiracy charges. Epstein, who appeared at Monday’s hearing in a dark blue jail smock and pants and periodically jotted notes to his lawyers, was returned to the Metropolitan Correctional Center.

One of Epstein’s lawyers, Martin Weinberg, said Epstein would never flee to avoid prosecution and was “ready to sign” and pledge millions for bail, no matter the price.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Alex Rossmiller argued there were no conditions of release under which Epstein, with a net worth of more than $500 million, would not endanger the community and would not pose a flight risk. Community danger and the possibility of skipping court are the major issues in most bail decisions.

In one of the bail hearing’s most dramatic moments, Courtney Wild, one of Epstein’s accusers, stood at the federal courtroom lectern and declared: “I was sexually abused by Jeffrey Epstein at the age of 14.”

Wild characterized Epstein as a “very scary person to have walking the streets” and said he should remain in detention to protect other girls from experiencing what she went through. – READ MORE

