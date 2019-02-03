‘Empire’ Star Breaks Silence About Horrific Assault, Slams ‘Misrepresentations’

On Friday, Jussie Smollett, an African American and openly gay actor best known for his role in “Empire,” broke his silence about a horrific attack on him in Chicago Tuesday that reportedly included the assaulters hurling “racial and homophobic slurs,” pouring a “chemical substance” on him, and putting a rope around his neck.

Reports on the attack have generated controversy due to conflicts about details of the assault and the ongoing investigation. Some early reports indicated that the assaulters yelled, “This is MAGA country,” though the Chicago Police issued a statement saying they had “no record” of such a claim. Some on social media have also suggested that Smollett has altered his story, a claim Smollett shot down assertively in his statement Friday.

“I am working with authorities and have been 100% factual and consistent on every level,” the actor said in a statement to Essence Friday. “Despite my frustrations and deep concern with certain inaccuracies and misrepresentations that have been spread, I still believe that justice will be served.”

Choosing not to go into detail about what has been misrepresented, the actor moved on to the nature of the attack, which he described as part of a wider pattern.

“As my family stated, these types of cowardly attacks are happening to my sisters, brothers and non-gender conforming siblings daily,” he said. “I am not and should not be looked upon as an isolated incident. We will talk soon and I will address all details of this horrific incident, but I need a moment to process. Most importantly, during times of trauma, grief and pain, there is still a responsibility to lead with love. It’s all I know. And that can’t be kicked out of me.”- READ MORE