‘Empire’ Creator Says Jussie Smollett ‘Will Not Be Returning’

“Jussie will NOT be returning to ‘Empire,’” the Fox series co-creator Lee Daniels announced Tuesday.

We can thank fake news for finally getting this matter settled. Before Lee Daniels tweeted out the long-awaited verdict on Smollett’s return, the left-wing Variety falsely reportedthat Smollett would return for Empire’s sixth and final season.

Daniels quickly fact-checked Variety on Twitter:

@Variety @JoeOtterson This is not factual. Jussie will NOT be returning to Empire. -LD — lee daniels (@leedanielsent) June 4, 2019

Smollett’s fate had been in flux for the last couple of months. After the series was renewed for a final 18 episode season, Fox Entertainment picked up the option on the hate crime hoaxster’s contract, which left the door open for him to return after being written out of the last few episodes of season five. – READ MORE