D-Day bomb: Warren claims ‘climate change’ bigger threat than WWII (VIDEO)

On Thursday, the world will mourn thousands of soldiers who gave their lives on D-Day, what many consider the beginning of the end of the “war to end all wars” that ultimately cost an estimated 85 million lives.

But Democrat presidential contender Elizabeth Warren is reminding folks that’s nothing compared the potential destruction of climate change, though thankfully she has a plan to avert the “environmental catastrophe bearing down on us.”

The Massachusetts senator made the comparison at a campaign stop in Detroit on Tuesday, as President Trump prepared to honor the fallen during an official trip to Europe this week.

“So I’m excited to be here to talk about this and I’ll tell you why,” Warren preached to a small group. “America’s faced huge challenges before. World War II. Put a man on the moon. – READ MORE