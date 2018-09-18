Emmy Disaster: Ratings Crater 10 Percent to New All-Time Low

Ratings for Monday’s Emmy Award show collapsed by ten percent compared to 2017, which was already an all-time low.

According to the early numbers, the 70th Emmy Awards telecast on NBC sank with just a 7.4 household rating, a ten percent collapse compare to last year

The final numbers, which will include total viewers and various demographics, are expected to be released later on Tuesday. READ MORE:

