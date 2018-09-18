Entertainment Politics
Emmy Disaster: Ratings Crater 10 Percent to New All-Time Low
Ratings for Monday’s Emmy Award show collapsed by ten percent compared to 2017, which was already an all-time low.
According to the early numbers, the 70th Emmy Awards telecast on NBC sank with just a 7.4 household rating, a ten percent collapse compare to last year
The final numbers, which will include total viewers and various demographics, are expected to be released later on Tuesday. READ MORE:
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
Ratings for Monday's Emmy Award show collapsed by ten percent compared to 2017, which was already an all-time low.
Breitbart