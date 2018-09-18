ON THE RUN: Kavanaugh’s Accuser Goes Underground, Blows Off Senate Invite to Testify

The woman accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of attempted rape nearly 40 years ago, Stanford professor Christine Blasey Ford, isn’t responding to requests from Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley to testify about her claims.

“We still haven’t heard from Dr. Ford, so do they want to have the hearing or not?” Grassley said during an interview with Salem Radio host Hugh Hewitt Tuesday morning. “We have reached out to her in the last 36 hours, three or four times by email and we have not heard from them. It kind of raises the question do they want to come to the public hearing or not? The reason we’re having the public hearing is obviously, well number one, accusations like this deserve consideration and looking into and that’s what the purpose of the hearing is. We wouldn’t be having the hearing if Dr. Ford told the Washington Post and other people publicly she wanted to testify.”

“We’re delaying the vote strictly to get all the facts out on the table,” he continued. READ MORE;

