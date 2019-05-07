Embattled CNN Axes More Than 100 Jobs

Far-left CNN announced Monday that more than 100 jobs have been axed at the ratings-challenged cable network.

These job cuts are being spun by Brian Stelter, CNN’s left-wing media reporter (who regularly spreads fake news and conspiracy theories), as “no layoffs” but rather “voluntary buyouts throughout the organization, and about 100 people opted for it.”

There's a rumor making the rounds today about big impending layoffs at CNN. A CNN spokeswoman is knocking it down on the record: "No layoffs." There WERE voluntary buyouts throughout the organization, and about 100 people opted for it. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) May 6, 2019

The only problem with that spin is that buyouts are layoffs with some compensation attached. In other words, “voluntary buyout” is corporatespeak for “layoff.” Generally, if “buyouts” aren’t accepted by enough employees, layoffs follow. For all we know, CNN could have offered these 100-plus employees $1 just to call it a buyout.

If CNN refuses to tell the truth about its own layoffs, about something so obvious, you can only imagine the lies CNN is willing to tell about things that actually matter.

In worse news, Deadline reports that “more than 100 seasoned workers at the cable news network” lost their jobs — meaning veterans, old hands, those who have been around a while. – READ MORE