“Embarrassed & Disgusted” Biden Spox “Resigns” After Threatening To “Destroy” Reporter

Facing a torrent of shockingly unsupportive headlines over the hypocrisy of the treatment of a Biden spokesperson’s threats to “destroy” a female reporter, it appears TJ Ducklo is no longer working at The White House.

After being merely suspended for just one week, White House deputy press secretary TJ Ducklo has “resigned”

“We accepted the resignation of TJ Ducklo after a discussion with him this evening,” White House press secretaryPsaki said in a statement.

She added that “This conversation occurred with the support of the White House Chief of Staff.”

And ended with some good old-fashioned virtue-signaling:

“We are committed to striving every day to meet the standard set by the President in treating others with dignity and respect, with civility and with a value for others through our words and our actions.”

And in an effort that is surely meant to be the beginning of an effort to ever get another job in Washington, Ducklo also issued a statement on Twitter – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --