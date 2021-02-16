12-year-old kills home intruder after 73-year-old woman shot during robbery

A 12-year-old boy fatally shot a man to protect his grandmother when two intruders broke into her North Carolina home, authorities said.

The incident occurred shortly after 12:30 a.m. Saturday when two masked men entered 73-year-old Linda Ellis’ home in Goldsboro, news station WRAL reported.

The pair demanded money and shot Ellis in the leg, prompting the 12-year-old to open fire, police said.

“ just shot his grandma… He would have shot him too, he would’ve shot me too, he would’ve killed us all,” the boy’s great-uncle, Randolph Bunn, told news station WTVD. – READ MORE

