ELON MUSK: Taking Tesla Private

“Am considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured.” – Musk

Am considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 7, 2018

Elon Musk has often complained about Tesla being a public company, which brings too much focus on quarterly results over long-term goals, according to the CEO.

Now he says that he is considering taking the automaker private at a value of over $70 billion and he already has the money secured.

Musk took Tesla private back in 2010, but he maintained his other company, SpaceX, private, which offered him a great comparison point.

This story id developing

