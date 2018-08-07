Business Security
ELON MUSK: Taking Tesla Private
“Am considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured.” – Musk
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 7, 2018
Elon Musk has often complained about Tesla being a public company, which brings too much focus on quarterly results over long-term goals, according to the CEO.
Now he says that he is considering taking the automaker private at a value of over $70 billion and he already has the money secured.
Musk took Tesla private back in 2010, but he maintained his other company, SpaceX, private, which offered him a great comparison point.
This story id developing
