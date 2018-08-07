    True Pundit

    ELON MUSK: Taking Tesla Private

    “Am considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured.” – Musk

    Elon Musk has often complained about Tesla being a public company, which brings too much focus on quarterly results over long-term goals, according to the CEO.

    Now he says that he is considering taking the automaker private at a value of over $70 billion and he already has the money secured.

    Musk took Tesla private back in 2010, but he maintained his other company, SpaceX, private, which offered him a great comparison point.

    This story id developing

