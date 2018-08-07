VIDEO: Liberals Fume After Vicious Video Surfaces from 1999 of Trump Hammering John McCain as Fake Hero

Give props to Donald Trump for consistency.

His views on Sen. John McCain did not change much between 1999 and his presidential campaign. How many other politicians can say that?

“This really makes my blood boil. John McCain risked his life for this country and was tortured for FIVE F*CKING YEARS.

Meanwhile, this pile of garbage with a butthole for a mouth got FIVE DEFERMENTS.

How can ANY veteran or active service member defend this shameful irreverence?” — Chris Evans

What a find by @JakeSherman – Trump talking about McCain's service in Vietnam during an interview with Dan Rather in 1999! "He was captured…does being captured make you a war hero? I'm not sure, I don't know." pic.twitter.com/7009yMcbux — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 7, 2018

