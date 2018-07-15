Elon Musk SNAPS, calls British diver & hero from the Thai cave rescue a ‘pedo guy’ — Elon ‘can stick his submarine where it hurts’

Elon Musk called British diver Vernon Unsworth a “pedo guy” in a thread of Twitter attacks on Sunday.

Earlier, Unsworth, who helped rescue 12 boys and their soccer coach from a Thai cave, criticized Musk for creating a “PR stunt.”

Unsworth said Musk was asked to leave the cave “very quickly”. Musk said he never saw Unsworth there.

Musk was responding to criticism from British caver Vernon Unsworth, who told CNN that Musk “can stick his submarine where it hurts.”

Unsworth, who lives in Thailand and has spent years exploring the Tham Luang cave system where the boys were trapped, was a key player in the dramatic rescue of the 12 boys and their soccer coach.

Musk created a “kid-size submarine” and went to Thailand to assist in the rescue, but authorities ended up not needing his device.

Unsworth called Musk’s creation a “PR stunt” and said the submarine would have failed to make it 50 meters into the cave.

The rescuer I’ve quoted in the first tweet made the “PR-stunt” comment re:Musk’s sub, not me. That diver is not a bystander—if someone made a movie, I’d make him the key character. Still, he clearly spoke out in irritation and I was trying to explain why. https://t.co/RS224U66Mw — zeynep tufekci (@zeynep) July 15, 2018

