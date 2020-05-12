Elon Musk reopens Tesla factory closed by coronavirus: ‘If anyone is arrested, I ask that it only be me’

Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed Monday he’s flouting county rules by reopening a Northern California plant amid concerns over safety during the coronavirus crisis, tweeting: “I will be on the line with everyone else. If anyone is arrested, I ask that it only be me.”

The parking lot of the Fremont, Calif., facility was full, Fox 2 reported, even as Musk and Almeda County officials continue to spar over shelter-in-place rules that have prevented the electric-vehicle giant from reopening since March 23.

Musk tweeted, “Tesla is restarting production today against Alameda County rules. I will be on the line with everyone else. If anyone is arrested, I ask that it only be me.” He also wrote: “California approved, but an unelected county official illegally overrode. Also, all other auto companies in US are approved to resume. Only Tesla has been singled out. This is super messed up!”

Tesla is restarting production today against Alameda County rules. I will be on the line with everyone else. If anyone is arrested, I ask that it only be me. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 11, 2020

The county later responded in a statement: “We have notified Tesla that they can only maintain Minimum Basic Operations until we have an approved plan that can be implemented in accordance with the local public health order. We are addressing this matter using the same phased approach we use for other businesses which have violated the order in the past, and we hope that Tesla will likewise comply without further enforcement measures.”

At a Monday news conference, Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, said he was hopeful the company could resume operations next week. – READ MORE

