Gov. Tom Wolf Accuses Pennsylvanians Defying Lockdown of ‘Cowardly Act’

Gov. Tom Wolf (D), who is facing mounting pressure from residents desperate to get back to work, doubled down on Monday, accusing local leaders who are reopening their counties early of engaging in a “cowardly act” as well as stating that local business owners who plan to reopen in defiance of his orders are “morally wrong.”

Wolf addressed the bubbling tension in his state as several counties outline plans to reopen despite his lockdown orders.

“To those politicians who decide to cave in to this coronavirus, they need to understand the consequences of their cowardly act,” Wolf said.

He continued: The funding we have put aside to help with fighting this crisis will go to the folks who are doing their part, and that includes our CARES Act funding, which will be used to help counties that are following the orders to prevent the spread and medical communities who are treating patients. However, other discretionary funding won’t go to counties that put us all at risk by operating illegally.

Politicians "urging businesses to risk their lives and risk the lives of their customers or their employees by opening prematurely" are "engaging in behavior that is both selfish and unsafe," Wolf continued, attempting to pit Pennsylvania business owners against local leaders who are standing in solidarity with them to reopen their respective counties so Pennsylvanians can continue with their livelihoods.

