Elon Musk posts final photo of Tesla Roadster headed to asteroid belt

Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX and Telsa, on Wednesday posted the final photograph of the Tesla Roadster that was launched into space on a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket and is headed to the asteroid belt.

“We decided to send something unusual, something that made us feel,” Musk was quoted as saying. SpaceX expected the battery in the car to last 12 hours, but it lasted just 4 hours, according to USA Today.

Scientists believe that radiation will tear the car into pieces within a year.

View from SpaceX Launch Control. Apparently, there is a car in orbit around Earth. pic.twitter.com/QljN2VnL1O — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 6, 2018

Cameras mounted on the car fed stunning video of “Starman” tooling around Earth, looking something like a NASCAR racer out for a Sunday drive, with its right hand on the wheel and the left arm resting on the car’s door. – READ MORE

Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk says he has sold more than $7.5 million worth of flamethrowers since Sunday through The Boring Company, his infrastructure firm.

Musk tweeted Tuesday that sales of the flamethrowers, which went online on Sunday, had eclipsed 15,000. The flamethrowers are listed at $500 each, plus tax, on The Boring Company’s website, which says they will ship in the spring.

“The rumor that I’m secretly creating a zombie apocalypse to generate demand for flamethrowers is completely false,” Musk joked on Twitter.

The company’s website also lists a fire extinguisher for $30 per unit. The extinguisher “comes with a cool sticker,” according to the product listing. – READ MORE

Musk’s The Boring Company, which wants to create a network of underground tunnels to ease traffic congestion, is offering flamethrowers for sale on its website for a cool $500.

Musk said on Twitter early Sunday morning that 2,000 flamethrowers have already been pre-ordered. It’s advertised as “guaranteed to liven up any party.”

Musk, the SpaceX and Tesla founder known for provocative antics, plugged the new product on social media on Saturday.

“When the zombie apocalypse happens, you’ll be glad you bought a flamethrower,” he tweeted. “Works against hordes of the undead or your money back!” – READ MORE