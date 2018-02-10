Winning: Polls Show Significant GOP Resurgence in Past Two Months

Several recently released polls show a resurgence of Republican popularity among voters, as measured by President Trump’s approval ratings and the generic Congressional ballot.

The Real Clear Politics Average of Polls, for instance, currently shows the generic Congressional ballot advantage for Democrats has dipped to 6.2 percent, the lowest it has been since May 30 of last year, and down seven points from the 13-point advantage they had as recently as a month and a half ago.

President Trump’s job approval rating has increased to 42.3 percent in the Real Clear Politics Average of Polls, his highest since May 13 of last year.

As Breitbart News reported, the much hyped “Blue Wave” Democrats hoped would power them to a net gain of 24 seats in the 2018 midterms needed to give them control of the House of Representatives appears to have reached its peak two months ago in December.

Democrats dismiss the recent trends as temporary rounding errors, pointing to the December victory of Democrat Doug Jones in the Alabama U.S. Senate special election, and this week’s special election victory by a Democrat in a Missouri state legislative district that usually is reliably Republican as true indicators of what they call voter fatigue with President Trump and his policies. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

One of the most reliable national pollsters, Rasmussen, which only polls Likely Voters and thus has proved more accurate in many of its political forecasts, currently shows Trump as having surpassed President Obama in overall approval at the the same point in his presidency. Here’s Rasmussen’s summary of its current tracking poll findings:

The Rasmussen Reports daily Presidential Tracking Poll for Thursday shows that 48% of Likely U.S. Voters approve of President Trump’s job performance. Fifty percent (50%) disapprove.

The latest figures include 34% who Strongly Approve of the way Trump is performing and 43% who Strongly Disapprove. This gives him a Presidential Approval Index rating of -9.

Trump’s 48 – 53 is better than his predecessor’s approval numbers in the same poll at the same stage of his presidency. On February 8, 2010, Rasmussen found Obama at 46 – 54, 2 points lower in approval and 4 points higher in disapproval than Trump. Obama’s “strongly approve/disapprove” numbers were also worse: 26 – 41. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

After a tremulous first year for the Trump administration, many in the press have been predicting a “blue wave” in November. Various polls have shown a deep blue polling preference in many swing districts over the past month. However, after Trump’s State of the Union speech, polls for Republicans have begun to stabilize.

5 POINTS!!! It's early, but Dems have to be a smidge worried about this:https://t.co/e05xjwY8os pic.twitter.com/c0qiTAtYTh — Micah Cohen (@micahcohen) February 6, 2018

This week, an aggregation of polling data from Five Thirty Eight showed a five-point drop in numbers for Democrats nationally since Christmas Day 2017. – READ MORE

