Elmer Fudd will not use a gun in new ‘Looney Tunes’ cartoons

Elmer Fudd has made a big change for the newest series of “Looney Tunes” cartoons.

In the latest update of the series — called “Looney Tunes Cartoons” and streaming on HBO Max — the iconic character will no longer use a gun, according to the people behind the show.

“We’re not doing guns,” executive producer Peter Browngardt told The New York Times. “But, we can do cartoony violence — TNT, the Acme stuff. All that was kind of grandfathered in.”

Warner Bros., which has produced the series, released a clip that featured Elmer using a scythe to try catching Bugs Bunny instead. – READ MORE

