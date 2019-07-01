Ellen Barkin: Trump’s Base ‘Most Extreme Right Wingers Since the Nazis’

Actress Ellen Barkin has accused President Donald Trump’s supporters of comprising of the “most extreme right-wingers since the Nazis,” while also claiming that the Republican Party is inflicting severe “financial damage” on them despite the country’s strong economic growth.

“If trump’s base, the most extreme right wingers since the Nazis, would just stop and look at the financial damage inflicted on them by the GOP, I believe they’d join the fight.,” Barkin mused on Twitter during last night’s Democratic debates. “The GOP is asking their base a question right now…would you rather hate or eat? What’s the answer?”

Barkin is known for her anti-Trump political rants. Last November, the Ocean’s Thirteen star pleaded with 13-year-old Barron Trump to break the supposed “chain of hate” caused by his “blood-soaked father.” – READ MORE