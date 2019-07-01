Even Critics ‘Are Going to Have to Give Him Credit’: McCarthy Applauds Trump After Historic Kim Meeting

House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) praised President Donald Trump after his historic meeting with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un over the weekend, and he thinks the president’s critics will have to give him a round of applause too.

Calling into “Sunday Morning Features” on Fox News, McCarthy lauded the president’s move, saying, “While America slept, President Trump made history.”

“Even those who dislike this president are going to have to give him credit,” he said. “This is what he said when he talked about ‘the art of the deal,’ that this could make America and the world fundamentally different for the next century.”

McCarthy went on to address the backlash Trump got for referring to Kim as “Rocket Man” on Twitter, but pointed out that his way of diplomacy “brought to the table” nonetheless. – READ MORE