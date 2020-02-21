Elizabeth Warren wants Trump admin to reverse ‘dangerous, menacing’ decision to deploy tactical agents to sanctuary cities

Democratic presidential candidate and U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.) doesn’t like that the Trump administration is sending tactical border immigration enforcement units to sanctuary cities and is calling on his administration to reverse the decision.

On Friday, news first broke that the Trump administration planned to send members of tactical law enforcement units from the southern border to assist immigration arrests operations in multiple cities that refuse to cooperate with federal immigration authorities.

One of the cities to get tactical backup according to the reported plan is Boston. And on Saturday, along with fellow Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey (D), Warren sent a letter to the acting heads of the Department of Homeland Security, Customs and Border Protection, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement demanding answers on why the administration was sending them and demanded that they reverse the decision.

“Because this initiative is unnecessary, unwelcome, dangerous, menacing, retaliatory and unlikely to achieve its stated goal, we write to demand that you reverse course and to pose questions to better understand your rationale for employing paramilitary-style immigration personnel equipped with ‘stun grenades and enhanced Special Forces-type training, including sniper certification’ in Boston and elsewhere in the United States,” the joint letter says. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Here --