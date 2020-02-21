Pete Buttigieg: ‘We Are All Lifted Up’ by Stories About Abortions

Former Mayor Pete Buttigieg celebrated a woman’s story about an abortion she had in college, saying it was an important reminder of the freedoms under attack in America.

Buttigieg attended a Planned Parenthood campaign event in Nevada on Sunday where a woman shared her story of having an abortion in college, and the struggle she had after being criticized and ridiculed.

The former South Bend mayor thanked the woman for sharing the story, which he described as "a reminder of how we are all lifted up when we honor individual freedom and support."

