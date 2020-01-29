Elizabeth Warren: To Deal With Chinese Coronavirus We Must Fight Climate Change

Democrat presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren released a plan on Monday to deal with infectious disease outbreaks at home and abroad in part by fighting climate change.

Warren’s new plan came in response to the Chinese coronavirus, which has infected approximately 5,000 people, killing 100 and leaving nearly 1,000 in critical condition. The situation in China is so serious that China’s communist has quarantined over 50 million people in an effort to stop the spread of the virus.

.@ewarren’s released a plan to combat the coronavirus, which focuses on increasing federal spending and signing climate change treaties: pic.twitter.com/JCuT5QIvvR — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 28, 2020

Warren’s plan described the current situation by stating: Experts believe the world is due for another bout of pandemic influenza. The latest threat comes from coronavirus, a respiratory condition in the same family of viruses as SARS that is spreading throughout China and just last week reached the United States. With well over 2,000 people infected and a rising death toll, China has restricted the movement of 56 million people. The world is watching closely to determine if this will be designated as our next global Public Health Emergency.

Talking about combating infectious disease outbreaks, Warren attacked President Donald Trump for leaving the Paris Climate Agreement, despite the fact that the U.S. is leading the world in CO2 emissions reductions.