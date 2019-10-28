Elizabeth Warren: ‘Take Weapons of War Off Our Street’ (VIDEO)

During an October 24, 2019, town hall in New Hampshire, Democrat presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren suggested it is time to “take weapons of war off our street.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) also voiced support for ammunition controls and background checks. She did not mention that the U.S. has had background checks since 1998.

BREAKING: Elizabeth Warren has just called for gun confiscation. We cannot let these people get elected. RT! pic.twitter.com/BCPtv5QnBa — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) October 24, 2019

On August 15, 2019, Breitbart News reported Warren’s promise of “executive action in every corner” for gun control, should she be elected.

On October 2, 2019, Breitbart News reported Warren’s push for a federal limit on the number of guns an American can purchase. She admitted that limited gun purchases will not solve gun violence by itself, suggesting it is “not a one and done” issue, but a very broad issue requiring numerous laws, regulations, changes. – READ MORE