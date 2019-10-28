Comey pledges to support Democrat nominee, says he will ‘never run for office’

Former FBI Director James Comey said on Saturday that he wouldn’t run for office “ever” but would support the Democratic nominee for president.

“I will work for whoever is nominated because whoever it is will have a set of values that are closer to our country’s core than this incumbent,” Comey said while appearing at Politicon.

Comey added that he thought President Trump sought to provoke Democrats into nominating a candidate with policies that were further to the left. He warned that if voters saw too much of a difference on policy, they would ignore differences in values.

He added that he would encourage people to participate in politics but would "never ever" run for office. "Never ever?" Wallace asked. "Ever ever," he confirmed.