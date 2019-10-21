Elizabeth Warren says she’s finally ‘getting close’ to explaining how she’d pay for Medicare for All (VIDEO)

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), whose presidential campaign has been using the slogan, “Warren has a plan for that,” does not have a plan to pay for Medicare for All. But, she said Sunday, she’s working on it, and “getting close.”

“I’ve been working for a long time on this question about what the cost will be and how to pay for it, and I’m getting close,” Warren said during a campaign event in Iowa.

As Warren has ascended to near front-runner status alongside former Vice President Joe Biden in the Democratic presidential primary, she’s faced increasing pressure to provide more details about her Medicare for All plan, and how it would get paid for.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Medicare for All: “I’ve been working for a long time on this question about what the cost will be and how to pay for it, and I’m getting close.” pic.twitter.com/fkW2qVdgdv — The Hill (@thehill) October 21, 2019

The easy answer to that question — and one which Sen. Berne Sanders (I-Vt.) has readily admitted — is that the government will have to raise taxes, including on the middle class. But Warren has refused to concede that she would raise middle class taxes, causing even those in her own party to accuse her of being evasive.