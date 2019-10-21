Mother of attempted school shooter charged with felonies for failure to stop her son

The mother of a 14-year-old boy who attempted to commit mass murder at his school in 2018 has been charged with several felonies for her failure to treat his mental illness and prevent him from getting access to guns, according to WXIN-TV.

Mary York of Richmond, Indiana, faces five counts of neglect of a dependent, one count of dangerous control of a child, and one misdemeanor count of criminal recklessness. Her son committed suicide at his school after a shootout with police in December 2018.

Officers were able to beat the child to the scene because York called 911. The boy had broken into a gun safe in the home, taken York’s boyfriend hostage at gunpoint, and forced him to drive to the school.

The boy arrived at the school, which was on lockdown when he got there, and shot through a glass door before being stopped by police and shooting himself. – READ MORE