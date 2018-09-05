Elizabeth Warren mounts PR blitz insisting Cherokee claims never helped her career

Sen. Elizabeth Warren launched a public relations blitz over the weekend aimed at proving her claims of Cherokeeancestry had no impact on her high-flying Ivy League career, but not everyone was convinced.

The Massachusetts Democrat, whose possible 2020 presidential run has been dogged by her unproven assertions of minority status as a law professor, released Sunday through her Senate campaign 10 personnel documents from five universities, including Harvard and the University of Pennsylvania.

The document drop came a day after the Boston Globe ran an extensive article that included interviews with Ms. Warren; her husband, Harvard Law School professor Bruce Mann; and 31 Harvard faculty involved with deciding whether to offer her a full-time post in 1993.

“You have what I have,” Ms. Warren told the Globe, referring to the files from her career as a law school professor. “My family is my family, but my background played no role in my getting hired anywhere.”

The Globe agreed, concluding that “at every step of her remarkable rise in the legal profession, the people responsible for hiring her saw her as a white woman,” but others were skeptical.

Cornell Law School professor William A. Jacobson argued that Ms. Warren had “managed the flow of information to present the narrative she wants” by releasing “partial and incomplete records of Warren’s choosing,” much as she did in 2012, when the issue threatened to derail her first Senate run. – READ MORE

Senator Elizabeth Warren has routinely campaigned on redistributing wealth and counts herself as a champion of the “99%” of Americans who aren’t millionaires. But according to financial records obtained by MassLive, Warren is solidly within the 1%.

In 2017, Warren and her husband, a Harvard University professor, hauled in nearly $1 million in adjusted gross income. Warren was the moneymaker ,though her husband claims to have earned around $430,379.

The numbers aren’t much of a surprise. Warren is believed to have a net worth somewhere in the ballpark of $7 million to $10 million and most of that money is “held in mutual funds and retirement accounts with TIAA-CREF” — a bank that serves Ivy League professors, and which often invests in the kinds of corporations Warren’s policies would impact.- READ MORE