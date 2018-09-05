Feeling ‘Belittled, Disrespected’ At College? Just Report It To The Bias Response Team

Feelings continue to matter more than anything else on college campuses. Officials at Grand Valley State University in Michigan are now asking students to report to the school’s bias response team if they feel “belittled, disrespected, or isolated based on their identity” and it’ll be investigated.

“The university is committed to safeguarding individual’s constitutional rights to free speech and assembly and we are also committed to addressing incidents of bias that may negatively affect individuals and/or communities at the university,” it says on the school’s website.

The website goes on to say: “Grand Valley facilitates educational dialogue to ensure that individuals understand both their right to free expression within the community and the impact of their expression on individuals and/or the community.”

So, yeah, you have a right to free speech, but only if you don’t offend anyone.

The school will provide “support resources” to those who report incidents – so there may be an incentive to exaggerate or make up supposed incidents of bias. – READ MORE

With A New Minor In “marijuana Studies,” New Jersey’s Stockton University Is Launching An Academic Discipline That Might Be More About Taking It Easy Than Taking On A Discipline.

With the marijuana lobby on the move in New Jersey, the school thinks that teaching the ins and outs of the marijuana industry will put Stockton on the cutting edge of education, according to NJ.com.

“This is a growing industry, and we want to prepare our students from a variety of academic viewpoints,” said biology professor Ekaterina Sedia, the program coordinator for cannabis studies.

“We will not be telling students what is the right thing to do,” Sedia added. “We will be providing a context and information that they can use to make their own decisions. Offering a program is not an endorsement.”- READ MORE