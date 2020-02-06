Elizabeth Warren Iowa staffer fed up with LGBTQ pandering: ‘No one gives a f*** about a godd**n pronoun’ (VIDEO)

Elizabeth Warren has gone to great lengths to court LGBTQ support in the Democratic primary. She has, for example, emphasized the need to allow inmates to be held in prison based on their gender identity, rather than their biological sex.

Not everyone on her staff views that as the kind of issue that will win them a primary, and ultimately a potential general election against President Donald Trump, however.

BREAKING: #Expose2020 Part 5: @ewarren Field Organizer @Los_ANGELes2 Blasts Campaign; Caught on Tape Saying They are Self-Destructing on Gender Issues. “No One Gives a F**k About a G** D**n Pronoun…People Want to Know How to Create a Job” pic.twitter.com/DmM5PNjwSa — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) February 3, 2020

“At the end of the day if we’re gonna prioritize pronouns over making sure people have a decent standard of living, that’s wrong,” Warren campaign Iowa field organizer Angel Alicea said in a video published Monday by Project Veritas.

Alicea is referencing a relatively recent emphasis on the use of people’s chosen pronouns, rather than assuming the pronoun of their biological gender. “When you come from where I come from, no one gives a f*** about a godd**n pronoun. They want to know how you’re gonna create a job.” – READ MORE