Elizabeth Warren channels her inner-Barack Obama, lectures wealthy Americans

Warren’s remarks came during a Labor Day stump speech in New Hampshire advocating her wealth tax proposal, which would impose an annual 2 percent tax on households with assets greater than $50 million and a 3 percent tax for households with more than $1 billion in assets.

“Some of these guys say, ‘I worked hard. I had a great idea. I worked late’ — oh yeah, unlike anybody else. But ‘I worked late or inherited wealth, and so this is mine,'” Warren mocked. “And the answer is yeah, you did. You did have a great idea and you did work hard.

“But here’s the deal,” she continued, “I guarantee you built it at least in part using workers all of us help pay to educate. Yeah. You built it at least in part, getting your goods to market on roads and bridges all of us helped pay to build. Yep. You built it at least in part, protected by police and firefighters all of us help pay their salaries. – READ MORE