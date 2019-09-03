WATCH: Florida man goes viral for hilarious suggestions on how to fight powerful hurricanes

As catastrophic Hurricane Dorian barrels down on the Bahamas and threatens the U.S. mainland, an unidentified Florida man is going viral for suggesting how to combat the powerful storm.

From a mobile home park in Palm Bay, this man has some ideas on how the military could stop hurricanes. #HurricaneDorian pic.twitter.com/JAiFJ7QAOc — tyler vazquez (@tyler_vazquez) September 1, 2019

“I can’t see how they haven’t come up with some kind of way to combat these storms yet,” the man told Florida Today reporter Tyler Vazquez from a mobile home park in Palm Bay, Florida.

His suggestion? Use the force of the U.S. military to fight hurricanes.

"They keep saying it's going to hit all this warm weather and warm water. We have a Navy," he said. "Why don't the Navy come and drop ice in the warm water so it don't, so it can't get going as fast as it's going."