Elite Border Patrol Tactical Agents Deploying To Sanctuary Cities In Crackdown

The Trump administration is reportedly sending elite federal tactical units from the southern border to sanctuary cities across the United States in an effort to boost Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) ability to enforce federal immigration laws.

The New York Times reports that the units will be deployed to the Democrat-controlled cities of Chicago, New York City, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Houston, Boston, New Orleans, Detroit, and Newark.

“The move reflects President Trump’s persistence in cracking down on sanctuary cities, localities that have refused to cooperate in handing over immigrants targeted for deportation to federal authorities,” the Times added. “It comes soon after the Justice Department and Department of Homeland Security announced a series of measures that will affect both American citizens and immigrants living in those places.”

Acting ICE Director Matthew Albence told the Times in a statement that the deployment is coming in response to Democrat policies that make it difficult for federal agents to enforce the law.

“As we have noted for years, in jurisdictions where we are not allowed to assume custody of aliens from jails, our officers are forced to make at-large arrests of criminal aliens who have been released into communities,” Albence said. “When sanctuary cities release these criminals back to the street, it increases the occurrence of preventable crimes, and more importantly, preventable victims.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Here --