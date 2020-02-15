Charlamagne tha God: Biden, Bloomberg Have the ‘Most Racist Legislation Towards Black People’ (VIDEO)

Radio host Charlamagne tha God on Wednesday said Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Michael Bloomberg have the “most racist legislation towards black people.”

“Old black people in South Carolina do love Joe Biden, but I would have to ask black voters the question—why do the old white men who have the most racist legislation towards black people, why are they the top two frontrunners when it comes to black support? Joe Biden and Bloomberg,” Charlamagne said on CNN’s Erin Burnett OutFront.

Anchor Erin Burnett asked the host of The Breakfast Club radio show why he believed Biden was maintaining his stronghold on black voters, citing a recent Quinnipiac University poll that shows Biden as the top choice among black voters with 27 percent. Bloomberg has 22 percent. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Here --