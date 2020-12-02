Elisa Martinez: 2-4 Hour Lines Outside Supermarkets Due to New Mexico Gov’s Lockdown

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) has put immense pressure on businesses with her “abrupt” lockdown order – forcing “nonessential” businesses to close and creating what has been dubbed “modern breadlines” — with people waiting 2-4 hours to enter essential retailers, former GOP Senate candidate Elisa Martinez explained during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday.

Martinez, a former U.S. Senate candidate and Trump campaign surrogate, said that there has been a lot of downward pressure on the economy and people of New Mexico due to “ridiculous mandates” pushed by the governor, imposing some of the “strictest lockdowns” in the country. Martinez discussed the governor’s “abrupt” November 13 announcement, which put residents under another lockdown, closing businesses deemed nonessential.

The lockdown, which went into effect November 16, created a “huge rush to all of the stores,” which Martinez said was “very counterintuitive if the idea is to stop the in-person contact.”

The governor ultimately capped capacity in retail stores to 75 people, regardless of size.

“So now we’re experiencing 2-4 hour lines outside in the cold — some areas of the state it’s snowing, raining,” she said.

“I had an elderly woman contact me. She was waiting in line for two hours to get their meds — to get their, you know, essential medicine. So it’s making a public health emergency worse in my opinion for the people of New Mexico, especially leading up to Thanksgiving,” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --