Trump: I Am ‘Ashamed’ I Endorsed Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp

President Donald Trump is expressing his displeasure with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s (R) apparent lack of action in response to his campaign’s claims of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

During an interview with Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo, his first televised interview since the election, Trump blasted Dominion Voting Systems machines that were used in Georgia. His campaign has repeatedly accused the company of participating in a scheme to swing the election without evidence.

Trump whines to Maria Bartiromo about the “massive dumps” he says cost him the election pic.twitter.com/oX2RPPOwbi — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 29, 2020

He also took aim and Kemp and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) for how the state conducted its election.

“Everything has to be approved by the legislature, and they had judges making deals, and they had electoral officials making deals like this character in Georgia who’s a disaster,” Trump said of Raffensperger.- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --