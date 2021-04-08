Election Fraud Prosecution At An “All-Time High”: Texas Attorney General’s Office

An official in Texas’ Attorney General’s office testified during a state House hearing that the number of election fraud cases in Texas is at an “all-time high.”

The amount is “higher than our historical average by a long shot,” said Jonathan White, the head of the election fraud agency within the Texas Attorney General’s Special Prosecution Division, to the Texas House Elections Committee last week, reported The Texan.

When asked by a state lawmaker if there were trends in election fraud prosecutions, White said that “have 510 offenses pending against 43 defendants in court right now,” saying it’s “for several reasons probably.”

He did not elaborate.

White said that about 80 percent of those pending cases involve alleged mail-in ballot fraud, and 60 percent of resolved cases involved mail-in voting.

The attorney general’s office prosecuted 534 election fraud-related cases committed by 155 people since 2005, according to the report.- READ MORE

