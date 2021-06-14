Elderly homeowner in wheelchair fatally shoots former renter who kicked down door and attacked him

An elderly homeowner who uses a wheelchair told Houston police that a former tenant he’d booted from his residence for failure to pay rent returned Tuesday night, kicked down his front door, and attacked him, KPRC-TV reported.

But the 72-year-old homeowner also has a gun — and fatally shot his former tenant during the attack, the station said.

Investigators told KPRC the homeowner had been renting out one of his rooms to the man in question, who allegedly stopped paying rent for quite some time.

With that, the homeowner told the man leave and not come back, the station reported.

Authorities told KPRC that while the tenant did indeed leave the premises, his departure was apparently short-lived, as he soon came back — and his reasons for returning did not appear related to paying back rent to his former landlord.

Officer R. Willkens with the Houston Police Department told the station that the man “kicked the door in” and “got inside,” after which “some kind of altercation” erupted.- READ MORE

