Massachusetts lobster diver survives being swallowed by whale: ‘I was completely inside’

A commercial lobster diver says he was swallowed whole by a whale off the Massachusetts coast Friday but made it out alive with only minor injuries following the life and death encounter.

Michael Packard, 56, of Wellfleet, was released hours later from a Cape Cod hospital following his scary encounter with a humpback whale. He told WBZ-TV he was 45 feet deep in the waters off Provincetown when the attack occurred.

He initially thought the whale was a shark but realized he was wrong when he didn’t feel any teeth or pain.

“I was lobster diving and A humpback whale tried to eat me.” – from Captain Michael Packard’s post on the Provincetown Facebook page. https://t.co/TMPQmE8U1S pic.twitter.com/1rpEx5mTSQ — Susan Zalkind (@susanzalkind) June 11, 2021

“All of a sudden, I felt this huge shove and the next thing I knew it was completely black,” Packard recalled Friday afternoon, according to the Cape Cod Times. “I could sense I was moving, and I could feel the whale squeezing with the muscles in his mouth.”

“I was completely inside (the whale); it was completely black,” he added. “I thought to myself, ‘there’s no way I’m getting out of here. I’m done, I’m dead. All I could think of was my boys, they’re 12 and 15 years old.”– READ MORE

