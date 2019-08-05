El Paso shooting fatalities now at 22 after victim dies at hospital Monday morning, police say

Two more victims of Saturday’s mass shooting in El Paso died on Monday morning, raising the number of fatalities in the massacre to 22, officials said.

The mass shooting — one of the deadliest in modern U.S. history — unfolded at a Walmart around 11 a.m. Saturday, as 21-year-old suspect Patrick Crusius, allegedly opened fire in the store, initially killing at least 20 and injuring another 26.

Police and hospital officials announced that two additional people who were wounded in the attack died Monday.

The Walmart was near capacity at the time of the shooting, with hundreds of shoppers inside along with 100 employees during the busy back-to-school shopping season.

Crusius was booked on capital murder charges. Authorities said Sunday the crimes he's accused of are being investigated as domestic terrorism. Officials were also looking into whether hate crime charges against Crusius are appropriate.